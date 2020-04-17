Company News for Apr 17, 2020

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM rose 5.5% after the company reported first-quarter earnings of 75 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK rose 4.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2020 earnings per share of $1.05 that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents.

Shares of The Lovesac Company LOVE jumped 27.3% after the company reported fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 of $0.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.31.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. VNDA rose 6.9% after the company announced the enrollment of the first patient in the company's ODYSSEY trial.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.