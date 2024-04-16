Company News for Apr 16, 2024

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA plunged 5.6% following a leaked report that the company was going to lay off more than 10% of its global workforce.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s GS shares gained 2.9% after reporting first-quarter 2024 earnings of $11.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.54.

The Charles Schwab Corporation’s SCHW shares rose 1.7% after reporting first-quarter 2024 revenues of $4.74 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.71 billion.

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. CRM sank 7.3% on reports that it was going to acquire Informatica Inc. INFA

