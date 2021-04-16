Company News for Apr 16, 2021
- Shares of BlackRock, Inc. BLK rose 2.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $7.77 per share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.64.
- PepsiCo, Inc.’s PEP shares rose 0.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.21 per share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12.
- Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. DELL jumped 6.7% after the company announced a planned spin-off of 81% equity interest in VMware.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s TMO shares rose 3.4% after PPD, Inc. agreed to be acquired by the former for $47.50 per share.
Zacks Investment Research
