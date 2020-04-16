Company News for Apr 16, 2020
- Shares of The Progressive Corporation PGR dropped 1.5% after the company reported first-quarter earnings of $1.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45.
- Shares of Aphria Inc. APHA rose 3.6% after the company reported first-quarter earnings of 2 cents surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate loss of 4 cent.
- Shares of Wipro Limited WIT dropped nearly 1% after that company reported first-quarter earnings of 5 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents.
- Shares of LSI Industries Inc. LYTS jumped 24.2% after the company said that it won a $100 million quick service restaurant program.
Click to get this free report
The Progressive Corporation (PGR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Wipro Limited (WIT): Free Stock Analysis Report
LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Aphria Inc. (APHA): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.