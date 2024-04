Company News for Apr 15, 2024

Shares of Intel ( INTC ) fell 5.2%, following reports that China has instructed its telecom carriers to gradually eliminate the use of foreign chips.

Zoetis ( ZTS ) shares tumbled 7.8% after reports surfaced that the pet drug maker's arthritis medications could be linked to illnesses in dogs.

United States Steel Corporation ( X ) shares slid 2.1% as shareholders gave their approval to the proposed merger with Nippon Steel Corporation ( NPSCY ).

Shares of The Progressive Corporation ( PGR ) rose 0.8% after reporting first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $3.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.20 per share.

