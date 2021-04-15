Company News for Apr 15, 2021
- Shares of First Republic Bank FRC rose 1.9% after the reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.79 per share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54.
- Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s TV shares jumped 23.5% after the company reached an agreement with Univision to sell its content and media assets in a deal of $4.8 billion.
- Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. GALT rose 9% after the company published data from an ongoing Phase 1 trial evaluating Galectin's belapectin in head & neck cancer, lung cancer, and melanoma.
- Dollar General Corporation’s DG shares rose 0.7% after the company reported that it aims to hire up to 20,000 people at in-person and virtual hiring events that the discount retailer will host.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Grupo Televisa S.A. (TV): Free Stock Analysis Report
Dollar General Corporation (DG): Get Free Report
First Republic Bank (FRC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.