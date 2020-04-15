Company News for Apr 15, 2020
- Shares of Wells Fargo & Company WFC dropped nearly 4% after the company reported first-quarter 2020 earnings of 1 cent per share, falling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents.
- Shares of Fastenal Company FAST jumped 7% after the company reported first-quarter 2020 earnings of 35 cents per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents.
- Shares of First Republic Bank FRC rose 6.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2020 earnings per share of $1.20 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents.
- Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. ALDX rose 27.8% after the company reported top-line Phase 1 clinical trial results and clinical development plans for ADX-629.
