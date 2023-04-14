Company News for Apr 14, 2023

Shares of Microsoft Corporation MSFT increased 2.2% on a rally in tech stocks.

Shares of Netflix, Inc. NFLX jumped 4.6% on expectations that the rise in its new subscriber base would drive its profitability.

Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s DAL shares lost 1.1% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.25 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share.

Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s HOG shares dropped 1.7% after it announced that chief financial officer Gina Goetter was leaving the company at the end of this month.

