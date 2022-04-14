Company News for Apr 14, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s JPM shares lost 3.2% after reporting first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.63 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.73 per share.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA gained 3.3% following reports that the outlook for gaming and datacenters would be robust in the coming months.

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. BLK lost 0.2% after reporting first-quarter 2022 revenues of $4729 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4699 million.

Fastenal Company’s FAST shares rose 2.2% after reporting first-quarter 2022 revenues of $1704 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1682 million.



