Company News for Apr 14, 2022

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s JPM shares lost 3.2% after reporting first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.63 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.73 per share.
  • Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA gained 3.3% following reports that the outlook for gaming and datacenters would be robust in the coming months.
  • Shares of BlackRock, Inc. BLK lost 0.2% after reporting first-quarter 2022 revenues of $4729 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4699 million.
  • Fastenal Company’s FAST shares rose 2.2% after reporting first-quarter 2022 revenues of $1704 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1682 million.
     

