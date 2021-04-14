Company News for Apr 14, 2021
- Shares of Mackinac Financial Corporation MFNC surged 60.7% after the company and Nicolet Bankshares announced a definitive merger agreement, in which the later will acquire Mackinac and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, mBank.
- NovoCure Limited’s NVCR shares jumped 49.6% after the company issued an update on Phase 3 pivotal LUNAR trial of tumor treating fields in non-small cell lung cancer.
- Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL rose 16.8% after the company reported that its Phase 2 clinical trial of Fostamatinib in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 met its primary endpoint.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s VTVT after the company said it has received FDA breakthrough therapy designation for TTP399 for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes.
