Company News for Apr 14, 2020

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN rose 6.2% after the company announced that it will hire 75,000 more people amid a surge in demand for online orders.

Shares of Qualstar Corporation QBAK plunged 19.1% after the company plans to delist from the NASDAQ and deregister its common stock.

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. FOXF dropped 14.9% after the company announced plans to temporarily suspend non-essential operations in some of its manufacturing facilities.

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. TGI slumped 14.2% after the company furloughed 2,300 employees across its plants in U.S. and Europe.

