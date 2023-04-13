Company News for Apr 13, 2023

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. AAL decreased 9.2% even after it hiked its first-quarter profit guidance because the revised number still fell short of average analyst expectations.

Shares of Apple Inc.’s AAPL supplier Cirrus Logic, Inc. CRUS plunged 12.3% after reports emerged that the tech giant was considering changing the buttons on iPhone 15 and that the change would be particularly unfavorable for the supplier.

JD.com, Inc.’s JD shares lost 7.6% alongside other Chinese stocks traded in the United States, with escalating diplomatic tension between the two countries.

Dow Inc.’s DOW shares added 1.3% as the chemicals industry has benefited from a shift in global feedstock costs.

