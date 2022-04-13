Company News for Apr 13, 2022

CarMax, Inc.’s KMX shares plunged 9.5% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $0.98 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 per share.

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD gained 3.2% following reports that its cybersecurity solutions will see heavy demand due to the Russia-Ukraine War.

Shares of PG&E Corporation PCG gained 3.1% after it reached settlements to pay $55 million in damages for two wildfires in North California.

Devon Energy Corporation’s DVN shares jumped 3.7% after the price of crude crossed the $100/barrel mark.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.