Company News for Apr 13, 2021
- Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. NUAN jumped nearly 16% after Microsoft reported that it would buy the artificial intelligence and speech technology company for $19.7 billion.
- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s TSHA shares surged 18% after the company announced acquisition of exclusive worldwide rights to a clinical-stage AAV9 gene therapy program, now known as TSHA-120, for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy.
- Shares of Cadence Bancorporation CADE rose 4.2% after the company announced it would merge with BancorpSouth Bank.
- NVIDIA Corporation’s NVDA shares jumped 5.6% after its chief executive introduced a new central processing unit to crunch reams of data, with technology based on its acquisition target ARM Holdings, during its annual GTC conference.
