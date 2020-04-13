Company News for Apr 13, 2020

Shares of The Walt Disney Company DIS rose 3.4% after the company reported that it has added more than 50 million subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service.

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. GOOS rose 3.9% after the company said that it will rehire 900 workers to manufacture protective gear.

Shares of U.S. Well Services, Inc. USWS jumped 90.4% after the company disclosed a long-term contract to provide electric hydraulic fracturing services for EQT.

Shares of Bloomin' Brands, Inc. BLMN soared 18.8% after JANA Partners agreed to support both company nominees at 2020 Bloomin' Brands Annual Meeting.

