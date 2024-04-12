Company News for Apr 12, 2024

Shares of Globe Life Inc. GL plummeted 53.1% following allegations about multiple instances of insurance fraud.

Constellation Brands, Inc.’s STZ shares gained 1.3% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.10.

Fastenal Company’s FAST shares plunged 6.5% after reporting first-quarter 2024 revenues of $1.89 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 billion.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL rose 2.1% on the “Magnificent 7” having a field day at the markets.



Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fastenal Company (FAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globe Life Inc. (GL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.