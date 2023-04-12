Company News for Apr 12, 2023

Shares of Moderna, Inc. MRNA decreased 3.1% after it announced that its new flu vaccine did not meet the criteria for “early success" in clinical trials.

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN gained 6.1% after bitcoin crossed the $30,000 mark for the first time in 10 months.

NVIDIA Corporation’s NVDA shares lost 1.5% on the broader tech slump.

Devon Energy Corporation's DVN shares added 1.7% on the energy sector rally.

