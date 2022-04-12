Company News for Apr 12, 2022
- Twitter, Inc.’s TWTR shares increased 1.7% after Elon Musk, a critic who recently accused Twitter of stifling free speech, rejected its offer to join the Board of Directors.
- Shares of Seagen Inc. SGEN plunged 5% in response to its disappointing clinical trial results for experimental cancer treatments.
- Shares of The AT&T Inc. T jumped 7.7%, buoyed by its divestiture of WarnerMedia.
- Southwest Airlines Co.’s LUV shares gained 3.4%, with the price of crude going down.
