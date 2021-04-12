Company News for Apr 12, 2021
- Shares of Affimed N.V. AFMD surged 23.5% after the company announced the initial clinical data from an investigator-sponsored study evaluating cord blood-derived natural killer cells pre-complexed with Affimed's innate cell engager (ICE) AFM13 (CD16A/CD30).
- fuboTV Inc.’s FUBO shares jumped 12.6% after the company announced that it has acquired exclusive streaming rights of the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of South American Football Confederation.
- Shares of Genetic Technologies Limited GENE rose 6.5% after the company reported that it has completed all validation for its COVID-19 risk test
- Celcuity Inc.’s CELC shares surged 50.9% after the company announced that it has entered into a worldwide licensing agreement with Pfizer to develop and commercialize gedatolisib, in ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer patients.
