Company News for Apr 11, 2024

Shares of The Boeing Company BA slid 2% following a whistleblower’s claim that the company took shortcuts in building 787 and 777 jetliners models.

SoundHound AI, Inc.’s SOUN shares dropped 7% after the company announced a $150 million stock sale.

Marathon Oil Corporation’s MRO shares gained 1.4% on energy becoming the lone winning sector of the day.

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP lost 3.9% on tech stocks losing out in the session.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.