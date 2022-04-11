Company News for Apr 11, 2022

WD-40 Company’s WDFC shares surged 7.1% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM jumped 1.8% buoyed by soaring yield of U.S 10-year treasury note.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS gained 2.3% buoyed by soaring yield of U.S 10-year treasury note.

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A.’s ICAGY shares went down 2.2% as staff shortages hit the airlines business in Europe.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.