Company News for Apr 11, 2022

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • WD-40 Company’s WDFC shares surged 7.1% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of  $1.02.
  • Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM jumped 1.8% buoyed by soaring yield of U.S 10-year treasury note.
  • Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS gained 2.3% buoyed by soaring yield of U.S 10-year treasury note.
  • International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A.’s ICAGY shares went down 2.2% as staff shortages hit the airlines business in Europe.
     

Most Popular