Company News for Apr 10, 2024

Shares of Moderna, Inc. MRNA soared 6.2% following promise shown by its individualized cancer vaccine developed with Merck & Co., Inc. MRK in early trial.

Coinbase Global, Inc.’s COIN shares dropped 5.5% on Bitcoin prices continuing to fall.

Brookfield Corporation BN shares gained 1.4% on real estate becoming the biggest winning sector of the day.

Shares of Neogen Corporation NEOG lost 9.3% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of 12 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents.

