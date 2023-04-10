Company News for Apr 10, 2023

Shares of First Republic Bank FRC gained 4.3% as the besieged bank continued on its recovery path.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC surged 21% following a court order denying the theater operator's request to lift a status quo order necessary for its plan to convert preferred shares to common shares.

Levi Strauss & Co.’s LEVI shares plummeted 16% on the apparel maker posting a fall in quarterly profit.

Caterpillar Inc.’s CAT shares fell 2% on the broader industrial sector slowdown.

