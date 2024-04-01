Company News for Apr 1, 2024

RH’s ( RH ) shares soared 17.3% after the company guided that its fiscal 2024 revenues to increase 8-10% year over year.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. ( AMC ) plunged 14.3% after the filed to sell $250 million worth of its stock.

The Chemours Co’s ( CC ) shares plummeted 9.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $1,361 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,370.5 million.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. ( WBA ) surged 3.2% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.20, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82.

