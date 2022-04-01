Company News for Apr 1, 2022

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s WBA shares tumbled 5.7% despite beating second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results as sales came mostly from pandemic-related products.

Exxon Mobil Corp.’s XOM shares fell 1.4% after the U.S. government decided to release oil from its strategic reserves.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM tumbled 3% on inversion of the U.S. sovereign bond yield curve.

Shares of VNET Group Inc. VNET plunged 18.1% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted loss per share of $0.24, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.06.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.