Stocks

Company News for Apr 1, 2022

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s WBA shares tumbled 5.7% despite beating second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results as sales came mostly from pandemic-related products.  
  • Exxon Mobil Corp.’s XOM shares fell 1.4% after the U.S. government decided to release oil from its strategic reserves.
  • Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM  tumbled 3% on inversion of the U.S. sovereign bond yield curve.
  • Shares of VNET Group Inc. VNET plunged  18.1% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted loss per share of $0.24,  wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.06.

