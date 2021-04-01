Company News for Apr 1, 2021
- Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA gained 3.6% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10 per share.
- Acuity Brands, Inc.’s AYI shares soared 19.4% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $2.21 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 per share.
- Shares of UniFirst Corporation UNF increased 0.7% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.71 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 per share.
- Chewy, Inc.’s CHWY shares surged 5.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $0.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09 per share.
