Company News for Apr 1, 2020

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. KNSA surged 26.7% after the company reported “early evidence of treatment response” with mavrilimumab in six patients suffering from severe coronavirus pneumonia and hyper-inflammation.

Shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. EYEG gained 27.8% after the clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company announced topline data in follow-on dry eye pilot study.

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. VBIV gained1.1% after the company announced collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada to develop a pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate that targeted Coronavirus, SARS and MERS.

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. EYES fell12.8% after the company announced plans to lay off about 84 of its 108 employees effective Mar 31.

