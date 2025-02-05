Company News for Feb 5, 2025

Ferrari N.V.’s ( RACE ) shares jumped 7.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.28, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( REGN ) surged 4.5% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $12.07, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.62.

MPLX LP’s ( MPLX ) shares advanced 2.4% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.07, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04.

Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc. ( WEC ) fell 1.2% after posting fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.43, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MPLX LP (MPLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.