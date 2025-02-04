Company News for Feb 4, 2025

Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s ( ARLP ) shares tumbled 3.8% after posting fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.22, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60.

Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. ( TSN ) gained 2.2% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s ( IDXX ) shares jumped 11.1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.62, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.40.

Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp. ( TWST ) rose 0.7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted loss per share of $0.53, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.62.

