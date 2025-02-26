Company News for Feb 26, 2025

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. ( HD ) increased 2.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $3.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 per share.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s ( KDP ) shares rose 2.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.58 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share.

Shares of Sempra ( SRE ) plummeted 19% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.50 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 per share.

Novanta Inc.’s ( NOVT ) shares jumped 7.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.76 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sempra Energy (SRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novanta Inc. (NOVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.