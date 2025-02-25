Company News for Feb 25, 2025

Shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. ( DPZ ) declined 1.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $4.89 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.93 per share.

Westlake Corporation’s ( WLK ) shares fell 0.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.06 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 per share.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( BCRX ) plummeted 10% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06 per share.

Netflix, Inc.’s ( NFLX ) shares declined 1.5% on the broader tech slump.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Westlake Corp. (WLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.