Company News for Feb 21, 2025

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. ( LNG ) gained 3.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $4.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.69 per share.

Wayfair Inc.’s ( W ) shares declined 0.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 loss of $0.25 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02.

Shares of Bilibili Inc. ( BILI ) jumped 8.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14 per share.

Baxter International Inc.’s ( BAX ) shares surged 8.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.58 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share.

Zacks Investment Research

