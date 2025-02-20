Company News for Feb 20, 2025

Shares of Garmin Ltd. ( GRMN ) soared 12.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings 2024 of $2.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94 per share.

Analog Devices, Inc.’s ( ADI ) shares jumped 9.7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.63 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 per share.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation ( OXY ) gained 4.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.80 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67 per share.

Devon Energy Corporation’s ( DVN ) shares jumped 7.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.16 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 per share.

