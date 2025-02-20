News & Insights

Stocks

Company News for Feb 20, 2025

February 20, 2025 — 09:24 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • Shares of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) soared 12.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings 2024 of $2.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94 per share.
  • Analog Devices, Inc.’s (ADI) shares jumped 9.7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.63 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 per share. 
  • Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) gained 4.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.80 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67 per share. 
  • Devon Energy Corporation’s (DVN) shares jumped 7.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.16 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 per share.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksInvestingHow to Invest
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ADI
DVN
GRMN
OXY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.