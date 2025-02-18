Company News for Feb 18, 2025

Shares of Twilio Inc. ( TWLO ) plunged 15% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share.



DTE Energy Company ( DTE ) shares rose 1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 per share.



Wynn Resorts, Limited ( WYNN ) shares surged 10.4% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.42 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 per share.



Shares of Essent Group Ltd. ( ESNT ) fell 2.6% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.58 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67.

