Company News for Feb 13, 2025

Shares of Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD gained 6.4% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of 46 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM slid 3% on energy emerging as the biggest losing sector of the day.

Shares of CME Group Inc. CME gained 3% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company KHC lost 3.3% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 revenues of $6.57 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.65 billion.

