Company News for Feb 11, 2025

Shares of monday.com Ltd. MNDY soared 26.5% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.08 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA slid 3% after reports emerged that Elon Musk was making a $97.4 billion bid to buy the nonprofit organization that controls OpenAI.

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK soared 12.7% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.83 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61.

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation ON plunged 8.2% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 revenues of $1.72 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 billion.

