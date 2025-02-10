Company News for Feb 10, 2025

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. FTNT grew 2.8% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of 74 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents.

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. NWL plummeted 26.4% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 revenues of $1.94 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97 billion.

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD jumped 2.7% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of 25 cents per share, widely surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents.

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. NET soared 17.8% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 revenues of $460 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $451.8 million.

