Company News for Dec 5, 2024

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. ( DLTR ) gained 1.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 per share.

Foot Locker, Inc.’s ( FL ) shares tumbled 8.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.33 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share.

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. ( THO ) declined 3.2% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.26 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67 per share.

Okta, Inc.’s ( OKTA ) shares rose 1.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.67 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.