News & Insights

Stocks

Company News for Dec 5, 2024

December 05, 2024 — 09:40 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

  • Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) gained 1.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 per share.
  • Foot Locker, Inc.’s (FL) shares tumbled 8.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.33 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. 
  • Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (THO) declined 3.2% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.26 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67 per share. 
  • Okta, Inc.’s (OKTA) shares rose 1.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.67 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksInvesting
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THO
DLTR
FL
OKTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.