Company News for Dec 31, 2025

Meta Platforms, Inc. ( META ) shares rose 1.1% after the company announced its acquisition of AI startup Manus.

META Citigroup Inc. ( C ) shares fell 0.8% after it approved the sale of its Russian unit, a deal expected to lead to a $1.2 billion pre-tax loss.

C The Boeing Company ( BA ) shares gained 0.6% following news that it secured an $8.58 billion U.S. Air Force contract to supply fighter jets for Israel’s military.

BA Intel ( INTC ) shares rose 1.7% as NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ) completed a previously announced $5 billion investment in the company, as per Yahoo Finance

