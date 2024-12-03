Company News for Dec 3, 2024

Shares of Stellantis N.V. ( STLA ) tumbled 6.3% after the company’s CEO Carlos Tavares stepped down from his role, with the company citing “different views” between the CEO and the Board of Directors as the reason behind his exit.

Super Micro Computer, Inc.’s ( SMCI ) shares soared 28.7% after a special committee said it did not find any “evidence of misconduct” and the company’s financial statements “materially accurate.”

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. ( HAS ) rose 0.6% as investors monitored its sales results as Black Friday sales got underway.

Netflix, Inc.’s ( NFLX ) shares rose 1.2% on the broader tech rally.

