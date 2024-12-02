Company News for Dec 2, 2024

Shares of Applied Therapeutics ( APLT ) plummeted 76.3% after the FDA rejected approval for its drug intended to treat a rare genetic metabolic disorder.

Target Corporation’s ( TGT ) shares jumped 1.7% on initial reports of an impressive start to Black Friday sales.

Shares of Walmart Inc. ( WMT ) rose 0.7% as Black Friday shopping got underway.

Apple Inc.’s ( AAPL ) shares rose 1% on the broader tech rally.

