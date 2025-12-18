Company News for Dec 18, 2025

Shares of General Mills, Inc. ( GIS ) jumped 3.4% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $1.1 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share.

GIS Jabil Inc.’s ( JBL ) shares gained 1.8% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $2.85 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.72 per share.

JBL Shares of The Toro Company ( TTC ) surged 10.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.91 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86 per share.

TTC Lennar Corporation’s ( LEN ) shares declined 4.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $2.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23 per share.

