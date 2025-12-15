Company News for Dec 15, 2025

Shares of lululemon athletica inc. ( LULU ) soared 9.6% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $2.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.22 per share.

LULU Mitek Systems, Inc. ( MITK ) shares jumped 8.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.24 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share.

MITK Shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation ( NX ) surged 9.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.83 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.5 per share.

NX Micron Technology, Inc.’s ( MU ) shares declined 6.7% on the broader tech decline.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.