Company News for Dec 10, 2025

AutoZone, Inc.’s AZO shares plunged 7.2% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $31.04 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $32.24.

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI slid 4% after reporting third-quarter 2025 revenues of $613.6 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $615.68 million.

Korn Ferry KFY shares rose 4% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $1.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD finished 3.8% up on the ongoing bidding war over its buyout between Paramount Skydance Corporation PSKY and Netflix, Inc. NFLX

