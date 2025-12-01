Company News for Dec 1, 2025

Sandisk Corporation SNDK shares rose 3.8% as the stock debuted in the S&P 500 on Friday.

Walmart Inc. WMT shares rose 1.3% because strong Black Friday shopping boosted sales expectations.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK shares rose 0.8% due to strong Thanksgiving travel forecasts and lower jet fuel prices, which improve airline profitability.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares fell 1.8% after reports that Meta may shift billions in spending to Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) TPU chips.

