Company News for Aug 8, 2025

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. ( HTZ ) jumped 7.5% after the company reported a second-quarter 2025 loss of $0.34 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.45 per share.

Altice USA, Inc.’s ( ATUS ) shares tumbled 8.4% after the company reported a second-quarter 2025 loss of $0.21 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company ( BDX ) surged 8.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $3.68 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.42 per share.

Groupon, Inc.’s ( GRPN ) shares soared 20.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.46 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share.

