Company News for Aug 8, 2024

Shopify Inc. ( SHOP ) shares surged 17.8% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.26 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.20 per share.



Sunoco LP ( SUN ) shares rose 0.2% after reporting second-quarter 2024 revenues of $6.17 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.49 billion.



Chimera Investment Corporation ( CIM ) shares jumped 7% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share.



Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S ( NVO ) tumbled 8.4% after reporting second-quarter 2024 revenues of $9.82 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $ $9.91 billion.



