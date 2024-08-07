Company News for Aug 7, 2024

Lumen Technologies, Inc. ( LUMN ) shares jumped 93.1% after the company announced that It has secured $5 billion in new business, driven by increased demand for connectivity fueled by advancements in artificial intelligence.

Caterpillar Inc. ( CAT ) shares rose 3% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $5.99 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.53 per share.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation ( MPC ) shares surged 5.5% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $4.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 per share.

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation ( DUK ) rose 1.7% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.18 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 per share.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.