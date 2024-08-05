Company News for Aug 5, 2024

Chevron Corporation ( CVX ) shares fell 2.7% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.55 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.88 per share.



ArcBest Corporation ( ARCB ) shares tumbled 13.3% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.98 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 per share.



Magna International Inc. ( MGA ) shares plunged 6% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.35 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 per share.



Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. ( CBOE ) rose 4.3% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.15 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.11 per share.



